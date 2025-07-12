A President Left Out in the Cold



On January 19th, 2025, former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu touched down at OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa not to red carpets, not to diplomatic courtesies, but to silence.





There was no official welcome from the Zambian Embassy. No state representation. Just a former Head of State abandoned, exiled in dignity.





That same morning, he fought to board the plane back home. Authorities tried to block his departure. The Aviation Security Manager who allowed him passage was immediately suspended, then dismissed punished for showing him mercy.





Captured in a haunting photo, President Lungu stands quietly outside the airport with his devoted wife, Mama Esther Lungu, and family spokesperson Hon. Makebi Zulu. No motorcade. No aides. Just luggage by their feet and a painful wait for a hired vehicle like ordinary exiles not the former First Family of a sovereign nation.





The man who once commanded fleets, ruled a nation, and stood tall on global stages reduced to a passenger with no place to return to.



He never came back.



