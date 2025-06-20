A President Who Betrayed his own Soil & People he once ruled for 7years simply because he hated one Man Shame – Shamoba





We, as concerned citizens and observers of governance, express deep concern and disappointment over the unfolding situation regarding the final resting place of Zambia’s 6th Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





Reports suggesting that the late President may be buried in South Africa, due to unresolved disputes between his family and the Zambian government, have sparked shock, confusion, and national distress. The presence of South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr. Ronald Lamola, at the funeral proceedings in Pretoria has only intensified speculation and public anxiety.





Zambia, a sovereign nation with established traditions, honors its former heads of state by interring them at Embassy Park in Lusaka, the official burial site for Presidents. This tradition has been upheld regardless of personal or family wishes, in recognition of the office held and the legacy left behind. Even in past cases—such as those of Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, Dr. Levy Mwanawasa, and Mr. Michael Sata—this national protocol was respected.





The current situation, therefore, is not just unprecedented but deeply troubling. It threatens to set a chaotic precedent that could undermine national unity, the authority of state institutions, and Zambia’s sense of historical continuity.





We ask:



1. Have the Presidents of South Africa and Zambia directly discussed this matter to seek resolution at a diplomatic and leadership level?





2. Would South Africans find it acceptable if one of their former Presidents died in Zambia and was buried there permanently due to unresolved internal disputes?





This issue is larger than family disagreements. It concerns national identity, protocol, and historical integrity. The people of Zambia—those who voted for Dr. Lungu and those who did not—deserve closure and the opportunity to mourn a former Head of State on home soil.





The ongoing silence from both President Hakainde Hichilema and President Cyril Ramaphosa is concerning. While we recognize the complexities of family grief and personal wishes, state leadership requires rising above discomfort to act decisively in the national interest.





President Lungu was not an ordinary citizen. He was Commander-in-Chief, Head of State, and a custodian of Zambia’s democratic journey. His legacy, however controversial, belongs to the Zambian people. His burial must be conducted with the dignity, transparency, and national unity befitting his office.





We call on both governments to urgently clarify their positions, facilitate meaningful dialogue between the involved parties, and ensure that the body of Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu is repatriated to Zambia for a proper state funeral.





The future will judge harshly the inaction or weakness of today’s leadership if this matter is left unresolved. Let us not allow historical confusion, tension, and broken national tradition to result from avoidable diplomatic silence.





We seek not division but restoration—of order, of dignity, and of the shared legacy of our Republic.



Written by:



Aaron Shamoba | Shamobazm@gmail.com

Date: 20/06/2025 | +260970412911