A quiet transformation is unfolding in Kanchibiya Constituency — one meal at a time.





Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda has hailed the Government of the Republic of Zambia, under the leadership of Hakainde Hichilema, for the sustained expansion of the National School Feeding Program — a policy he says is reshaping the future of an entire generation.





Across Kanchibiya’s schools, the impact is visible and profound. Classrooms once shadowed by hunger are now filled with alert, engaged learners. Attendance has surged. Absenteeism is falling. Teachers report renewed energy in their classrooms, as pupils arrive nourished, focused, and ready to learn.





For many vulnerable households, the program has delivered more than meals — it has restored dignity and hope. The assurance that every child will receive nutritious food at school has strengthened enrollment, stabilized families, and removed one of the most persistent barriers to education.





Determined to deepen these gains, the constituency — working alongside the District Education Board Secretary’s Office — is now advancing a bold next phase: school-based production units. Through agricultural projects embedded within primary and secondary schools, learners will not only sustain the feeding program but also acquire practical farming and entrepreneurial skills, linking education directly to productivity and community resilience.





This vision extends beyond nourishment. It is about building self-reliance, strengthening food security, and cultivating a generation equipped to shape its own destiny.





Chanda affirms that the School Feeding Program — together with free education, infrastructure expansion, desk provision, and teacher recruitment — stands as powerful evidence that strategic investment in education is delivering measurable, life-changing results.





“Education is the great equalizer,” he emphasizes. “By feeding our learners today, we are securing the future of Kanchibiya and the nation.”



Source: Hon. Sunday Chanda, Kanchibiya MP