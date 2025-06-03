A Rebuttal to Mark Simuuwe’s Remarks: “Amendments to Cut Election Costs, Raise CDF, and Promote Inclusive Representation”- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

A Rebuttal to Mark Simuuwe’s Remarks: “Amendments to Cut Election Costs, Raise CDF, and Promote Inclusive Representation”





By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



The United Party for National Development (UPND), through its Media Director Mark Simuuwe, is advancing a dangerous and deceptive agenda, misleadingly packaged as constitutional reform. The Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025 is not a vehicle for progress. It is a calculated and strategic assault on the country’s democratic foundations. This proposed legislation is nothing less than a power grab, cloaked in the language of cost-cutting and inclusion, designed to entrench the ruling party and dismantle mechanisms of electoral accountability.





This is not reform. It is a deliberate and hostile restructuring of the political system to secure the ruling party’s survival at the expense of the people’s power and voice.





Undermining the Vote: A Direct Attack on Democracy



The most alarming provision in the proposed bill is the clause that allows political parties to replace elected officials without holding by-elections. This provision is being sold to the public as a cost-saving measure, but in reality, it is an insidious attempt to nullify the power of the electorate. It amounts to legalizing electoral fraud. It denies citizens their fundamental right to elect their leaders through the ballot.





This proposal effectively turns voters into passive observers. Party elites would be given unchecked authority to override public choice and install loyalists through internal party decisions, completely bypassing the electorate. Democracy thrives on the consent of the governed, expressed through free and fair elections. To replace elected officials without that consent is to spit in the face of every Zambian who casts a ballot with the hope of real representation.





If the UPND were genuinely concerned about reducing public expenditure, it would start by eliminating bloated delegations, reducing unnecessary foreign travel, and cutting back on lavish allowances. Robbing the people of their right to vote is not an acceptable way to save money.





Council and Ministerial Term Limits: A Cloak for Political Rigging



The proposal to fix five-year terms for councillors and to dissolve councils 90 days before elections is a strategic move to disrupt grassroots political accountability. It is intended to create a political vacuum that the ruling party can fill with its loyalists and proxies. Councils are crucial institutions for local governance and public service delivery. Disbanding them prematurely weakens citizen oversight and democratic engagement at the local level.





The requirement for ministers to step down 90 days before elections is being touted as a measure of fairness. However, in practice, it is a superficial gesture. We know all too well that the ruling party will continue to exploit state machinery and resources through proxies and informal networks. Unless backed by strong enforcement mechanisms and transparency, such measures are meaningless. Cosmetic changes do not equal integrity.





Empty Quotas: A Hollow Promise of Inclusion



The inclusion of quotas for women, youth, and persons with disabilities in the proposed amendment is being advertised as a bold step toward inclusion. But in the absence of political will and institutional change, quotas alone are ineffective. Inclusion cannot be legislated in a vacuum. It requires a political culture that values diverse voices and empowers marginalized groups with actual decision-making authority.





How many young people currently sit at policy-making tables in the UPND government? How many women hold powerful, independent positions beyond token appointments? Where are the persons with disabilities in influential government roles? Inclusion on paper is not the same as genuine political empowerment.





This clause is merely a public relations stunt aimed at winning international praise and distracting domestic scrutiny. It is not about justice. It is about buying headlines without delivering substance.



The Real Goal: Stripping Power from the People and Giving It to the Party



At its core, this Bill is about shifting sovereignty from the citizens to political parties. It seeks to replace the public mandate with internal party control. Such a change would erode vital checks and balances that are the cornerstone of any functioning democracy. By centralizing power in the hands of a few party elites, the proposed amendments weaken constitutional protections and pave the way for authoritarianism.





Mr. Simuuwe may attempt to dress this up as administrative efficiency or democratic progress, but the Zambian people are not blind. They can see through this carefully orchestrated plan to consolidate UPND control. The Bill is designed to sideline the opposition through technicalities, reduce electoral competition, and shield the ruling party from accountability.





This Is Not Reform. It Is a Blueprint for Tyranny.



Civil society, religious leaders, opposition parties, students, and all defenders of democracy must reject this Trojan horse in its entirety. This is not the time for polite engagement or quiet diplomacy. This is the moment for absolute and unwavering resistance. The Constitution is not a political sandbox for those in power to manipulate at their convenience. It is the sacred contract between the people and the state, and any attempt to alter it for partisan gain is a betrayal of the highest order.





Zambians did not endure decades of struggle, sacrifice, and political evolution to create a multiparty democracy only to see it dismantled by clever legalese and deceitful spin.



We must not be fooled. We must not be silent. We must not surrender our hard-won democratic freedoms.





The UPND Must Be Reminded



Power in a democracy does not belong to political parties. It does not belong to State House. It belongs to the people. If the UPND continues down this path of undermining democratic principles, it will face the full wrath of the people at the ballot box in 2026.





Zambians are not asleep. They are alert. They are informed. And they will speak—loudly, decisively, and without fear.