A SOLEMN APPEAL TO CONSCIENCE IN DEFENSE OF OUR SACRED CONSTITUTION- Nakonde MP Hon. Lukas Simumba

A SOLEMN APPEAL TO CONSCIENCE IN DEFENSE OF OUR SACRED CONSTITUTION



My fellow Zambians, my beloved people of Nakonde Constituency,



I come before you today with a heart weighed down by solemn duty, but a spirit fortified by an unshakeable commitment to the rule of law. I speak to you as your representative, but more importantly, as a citizen who stood before God and swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.





This Monday, 15th December 2025, a vote is scheduled in the National Assembly on the so-called Bill 7 Constitutional Amendment. I stand here to declare, with clarity and conviction, that I will not be in attendance. I will not lend my voice, my vote, or my presence to a process that has been declared FLAWED by the very guardians of our Constitution, the Constitutional Court.





This is not a matter of political convenience. This is a matter of foundational principle.



The Court has spoken. It has ruled that the process leading to this bill is tainted, irregular, and unconstitutional. To proceed with this vote is not an act of legislative duty, it is an act of defiance against the Judiciary and a direct assault on the delicate balance of power that protects our democracy. It is, in essence, an illegal gathering masquerading as parliamentary procedure.





The people of Nakonde did not send me to Lusaka to be a rubber stamp for illegality. They sent me to be their voice of reason, their pillar of integrity, and their defender of the covenant that binds us all as a nation, our Constitution. This document is not merely paper and ink, it is the embodiment of our collective aspirations, the protector of the weak against the strong, and the compass that guides our nation’s journey.





Constitutional amendment is the most solemn undertaking a nation can embark upon. It is the bedrock upon which every other law is built. It must be undertaken with exhaustive consultation, profound wisdom, and absolute fidelity to legal procedure. It must never be rushed to meet a political timetable. It must never be politicised to serve partisan interests. It must never be done in contempt of the Constitution’s own spirit and the implications for future generations.





To vote on Monday is to normalize a dangerous precedent that those in power can bend the supreme law of the land to their will, ignoring judicial oversight and due process. If we allow this today, what shall we stop tomorrow? Which chapter of our rights will be amended away in the next rushed, flawed process?





My absence from Parliament on Monday is not an act of cowardice or indifference. It is an act of protest and supreme patriotism. It is a powerful statement, etched in parliamentary record, that some of us still hold our oath of office sacred. I choose to stand with the Constitution, with the ruling of the Court, and with the people of Nakonde, who deserve a legacy of lawful governance.





I stand with the farmers of Nakonde, the marketeers, the teachers, and the youths, whose futures must be secured by a stable and just legal order, not one manipulated by the whims of the day.





Therefore, I appeal to my fellow Honourable Members, across the aisle, search your consciences. Heed the Court. Remember the oath you took. Let us not be remembered as the Parliament that killed constitutionalism for political expediency. Let us step back from this brink, return to the drawing board, and initiate a process that is transparent, inclusive, and above all, legal.





To the people of Zambia, I say, defend your Constitution. It belongs to you. Silence in the face of its violation is consent. Let your voices be heard.





And to my dear people of Nakonde, I say, Thank you for your unwavering support. You have chosen a path of principle, and I am humbled to walk it with you. We will not be part of this illegality. We will stand for what is right, even if we must stand alone.



God bless Nakonde Constituency. God bless the Judiciary. God bless the Republic of Zambia,and her sacred Constitution.



Hon. Lukas Simumba,

MP for Nakonde Constituency

A Patriot in Defence of the Rule of Law.