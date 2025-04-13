A STRANGE MAN WITH THE PRESIDENT: WHO IS HE AND WHY IS HE ALWAYS THERE?- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

A STRANGE MAN WITH THE PRESIDENT: WHO IS HE AND WHY IS HE ALWAYS THERE?



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



In every major public appearance of President Hakainde Hichilema, one figure has consistently sparked whispers, raised eyebrows, and stirred deep curiosity among Zambians: a mysterious civilian man, always carrying a bag and constantly shadowing the Head of State.



He is not a soldier. He is not a state agent. He is not part of any official security wing. Yet he walks side by side with the President, closer than most in uniform ever get.



President Hichilema once described him as a bodyguard during his time in the opposition. But now, as Head of State with full access to elite presidential security, this man’s continued presence raises serious questions. Why does he remain so close? What special role does he play that warrants such unwavering access to the President, even at the most sensitive and secure state functions?



Zambians haven’t forgotten his peculiar appearance at the inauguration ceremony at Independence Stadium. He stood just steps behind the President and, shockingly, was seen receiving the instrument of power before the President himself. A moment captured on national cameras, forever etched in the minds of a stunned public.



The mystery deepened recently during the commissioning parade for officer cadets and specialist officers in Kabwe. There he was again, this time seated in a state vehicle, right in front beside President Hichilema. He shared the car with top state security officials, including the Army Commander. Always with his bag. Always close. Always watching.





Who is this man to command such silent authority? What gives him such access and privilege? What is in that bag he never parts with?



While it is not uncommon for Presidents to keep trusted confidants or aides from their days in the trenches, the prominence of this individual defies all official logic. He is not accountable to any known office. He does not wear a uniform. He is not answerable to the people. Yet he moves like someone above protocol, outside the usual chain of command.



This has led many to wonder: could there be something beyond the physical? Is there a spiritual or superstitious reason behind his ever-present shadow over the President? Has this man become more than just a friend or former protector?



In a democratic nation built on transparency, where citizens have every right to question those in power, silence is not an option. The public deserves answers, not speculation or secrecy.



Who is this man? Why is he always with the President? What is the real story behind the bag, the access, and the unwavering presence?



Until the nation gets clear and honest answers, this mystery will only grow. And so will the speculation.



Zambians are no longer just curious. They are demanding to know. The eyes of the nation are wide open. The time for silence is over.