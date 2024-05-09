A teacher accused of having a pupil’s baby while on bail for having sex with another pupil allegedly “surprised” the victim with an “I love my daddy” baby’s onesie, a court heard.

Rebecca Joynes, 30, is currently on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, including two while being a person in a position of trust.

The court heard how one of the alleged victims, known only as Boy B, said he was informed that she was pregnant one night when she organised a “date night” for them both.

She is understood to have presented him with a Victoria’s Secret scratch card on which there were sexual fantasies designed as prompts. She also reportedly ordered food from Pizza Express and left a “trail of surprises” which the child was tasked to follow.

The final item in the “trail,” the court heard, was the baby onesie with the words “I love my daddy” written across it.

The child added that Joynes was “very jealous and controlling of him”.

Joynes denies two counts of sexual activity with Boy A, two counts of sexual activity with Boy B and two counts of sexual activity with Boy B while being a person in a position of trust.

She reportedly groomed her first victim Boy A by buying him a £345 Gucci belt and allegedly took him to her flat in Salford, Greater Manchester, where it is alleged they had sex twice.

She was suspended by her school following a subsequent investigation by police.

She is understood to have told officers that no such sexual activity had taken place and she was released on bail under the condition that she had no unsupervised contact with a minor.

Boy A is understood to have been cross-examined by Joynes’ barrister but on Monday, May 6, prosecutor Joe Allman told the jury that she had been sexually involved with another student.

“The case was then adjourned to await the rest of the trial but, it turned out that Ms Joynes had been in a fairly long-term sexual relationship with another 15-year-old pupil,” Mr Allman said.

“In due course (Boy B) gave his own account. He said they were in contact while she was suspended and that he went to her flat when he was 15.

“They kissed and then after he turned 16 they struck up a full sexual relationship from which she ended up pregnant to his very great shock because she had told him she couldn’t get pregnant because she had polycystic ovary syndrome.

“So remarkably and, in all honesty quite brazenly, this was all happening while Ms Joynes was on bail to this court. Of course, she can’t deny that sexual relationship because she became pregnant with (Boy B’s) child and she had (Boy B’s) child.

“Instead this time she claims the sexual activity didn’t start until he was over 16 and she had been finally dismissed from the school.”

Mr Allman also said Boy B had sent her a “crude” message which read: “Get your tits out”, to which she replied: “Not tonight.”

Joynes was also said to have sent him a photograph of her bum with her only wearing knickers, the court heard.

The two-week trial continues.