A TEACHER IN ISOKA CAUGHT WRITING WIFE’S GCE EXAMS

A couple of Isoka District has reportedly been summoned by police for impersonating each other during a general Certificate Examination (GCE) session.

Sydney Mulenga and his wife Angela Katungu, both teachers at Chinyansi Primary School were on Thursday caught red-handed impersonating each other by exchanging answer sheets in order for the husband to write his wife’s GCE Grade 12 Mathematics Paper 1.

The couple was caught and reported by 41 Year-old Rachael Sikute of Kapililonga Primary School who was Invigilating the GCE session to Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) Centre Chairman Hankende before reporting the matter to Police in Isoka.

Muchinga Province Commissioner, Kaunda Mubanga has confirmed to Nakonde Radio FM News that the couple were Friday morning summoned at Isoka Police station for interviews.

He says a docket of case has beenopened.

CREDIT: Nakonde FM