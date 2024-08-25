A torn dress needs replacing—Harry Kalaba



25.08.24

Harry Kalaba, the Citizens First leader says if a dress is torn and cannot be stitched anymore, it must be dumped and replaced with a better one.



Kalaba was addressing a huge crowd of people at a public rally in Samfya, Luapula province on Saturday also attended by UKA representatives that travelled from Lusaka when he used the analogue.



The rally, a rare occurrence in Zambia under President Hichilema was headlined by sixth president Edgar Lungu who wowed the crowd after introductions from convener Harry Kalaba.



In a song and dance, Kalaba said, “akatenge ngakalepuka kuka chinja meaning when a wrapper is torn it must be replaced,” an analogue he used to say since the President Hichilema government has failed to deliver, Zambians must change it and replace it with a working one under CF and UKA.



Kalaba, a former long serving Minister of Foreign Affairs lamented the growing poverty in Zambia under president Hichilema which he described as endemic and stemming from gross governance failure.



The CF president also justified the presence and speaking slot of Mr Lungu at a CF and UKA rally he organised saying it was only honourable to allow a guest in one’s house or turf to say a few words during the visit.



His guest, President Lungu said he wanted to make it clear that ´evil forces´ seeking to break his political union with Kalaba were just wasting their time.



“I will continue collaborating with president Kalaba and those t hat want to see us split are wasting their time,” said Lungu adding that in the same breath, “I will not stop collaborating with comrade Nawakwi, Sakwiba Saboi, Silavwe and Pule to mention but a few under UKA.”

Lungu said at the end of the day, “UKA will field only one candidate in 2026 to bring democracy and development back to Zambia.”



Mr. Kalaba´s rally, surprisingly was not cancelled by the police who appeared blind sided when sixth President Lungu sauntered on the stage to speak on introduction from host Kalaba.



Samfya, a normally serene fishing town turned up in huge numbers and rolled out a red carpet for the sixth President attracting more cheers of solidarity.

Zambia goes to the polls in 2026 to elect a new President when Mr Hichilema´s presidential term ends after a tumultuous period that has seen the highest prices of food products since independence in 1964.

Kalaba described the rally as major success looking at the huge crowds, he drew with just few days alert ahead of the event in a country where the ruling party discourages free association and expression.