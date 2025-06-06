A Tribute to Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Sixth Republican President of Zambia



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



Today, our nation bows its head in sorrow and solemn reflection as we bid farewell to a son of the soil, a leader, a father, and a patriot, the late Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Sixth Republican President of Zambia. His passing does not merely signal the end of a life, but the close of a powerful chapter in our national story.





Dr. Lungu served this country with humility, integrity, and an unwavering sense of duty. When leadership called, he answered with quiet strength, guiding our nation through critical moments with calm resolve. And when the voice of the people spoke at the ballot, he did not cling to power. He released it with grace. His peaceful handover was not a sign of defeat, but of democratic triumph and a testament to his belief that the will of the people must always prevail.





But in a painful twist of fate, the very democracy he upheld failed him in return.



Instead of gratitude, he was met with hostility. Instead of honor, he was cast aside. His rights were trampled. He was denied the dignity to travel for medical care, stripped of the protection due to a former Head of State, and subjected to relentless indignity by the very office he once held with honor.





What a bitter betrayal, not only of the man but of the values he stood for.

What a painful reminder that political power, in the wrong hands, can forget its humanity.





That this mistreatment came not from an enemy, but from his own successor, his brother in service, is a wound that history will not forget.





Still, Dr. Lungu bore it all with silence, with grace, and with strength. He did not fight back with bitterness. He endured, reminding us through his quiet dignity that true greatness needs no defense. In his final days, as in his years of leadership, he remained a man of peace.





Now, his voice is still, but his legacy speaks louder than ever.



Let us take this moment not only to mourn, but to reflect. To ask ourselves: How do we honor those who have served? How do we treat our past, even when we disagree with it? And most importantly, what kind of future do we build when we silence those who once led us with integrity?





Dr. Lungu is now free — free from pain, free from betrayal, free from the injustice he endured. He rests now in the embrace of the Creator he often called upon with deep faith.





Zambia mourns you, gallant son of the soil.

But history will not forget.

And generations to come will remember your name, not for the wounds you suffered, but for the wisdom, peace, and honor with which you served.





Rest in eternal peace, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Your light has gone, but your legacy shines on.



John 8:32 “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

