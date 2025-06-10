A TRIBUTE TO MY HEROE AND MENTOR , HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT DR EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU.





By PF MCC Nathan Chanda Bwalya



H.E Dr. Edger Chagwa Lungu my Heroe and mentor gone at time when needed the most!



It is with profound sorrow and pain that l join the Lungu family, the rest of the country and the PF family in mourning the passing of our Sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who has died in South Africa.





The pain of losing a personal friend and political ally who loved so much is anguishing and beyond one’s comprehension.



I had the honour and privilege of serving closely with President Lungu during his presidency, particularly as Mayor of Luanshya and Chairperson of one of the most important Provinces in the country Copperbelt at a tender age.





I came to know President Lungu officially through late President His Excellency Michael Chilufya Sata may his soul rest in eternal peace at kabelenga Presidential guest house in Ndola. When he introduced me to him saying “this young man Nathan Chanda has done alot for this party and we need to do something for him. I was suppose to appoint him Deputy Minister but bring him to Lusaka we see what we can for him.” By then Dr Lungu Minster of Justice and Defence and Secretary General of PF party,





We tried to meet President Sata but because of unforseen occurrence just after weeks we lost him and that how Dr Lungu assumed the Presidency of PF later been elected Republican President. Thats how we started working together very closely by then l was just Provincial Youth Chairperson Copperbelt.





President Lungu has an accomplished lawyer was wise, an intelligent and generous leader who carried himself with humility. His down to earth and listening attitude made him more acceptable and loved by many of our people.





Because of my royalty, hardwork, courage, disciplined, honest, commitment and dedication to duty gained me favour and love.



He was more than a parent and became my biggest supporter , counselor, defender and mentor whom l used confined in .





We have lost an asset stateman, a gallant man, a unifier who used to bring people together with Mr Sata’s spirit of ubuntu, love and forgiveness. He taught me to rise above the challenge, above petty differences and act in the best interest of party as Provincial Chairman and the district of Luanshya our country at large as Mayor.





He also gave me an opportunity of serving as youngst member of the Central Committee which l will for ever be great full and cherish.





As we mourn our beloved leader as a country we must unite and show love for one another. We owe it to President Lungu who has left a big gap, to his memory and to the dream he never stopped believing in a modern, industrialised peaceful and united Zambia of justice, equity, and shared prosperity. Where people live in harmony honouring the supremacy and faithfulness of the Almighty God , through whose providentail goodness we remain a Christian nation under the motto of One Zambia One Nation





My deepest thoughts, sympathy, prayers and heartfelt condolences are with Mrs Esther Lungu, Children, the bereaved family, friends, the Tonse/PF family and indeed the entire nation.





This is a big loss and impact of your loss and my relationship can not be articulated with mere words but who are we for indeed death is a mystery.





We thank God almighty who gave President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to us as a gift. For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven, a time to be born, and a time to die.





You are gone but your legacy lives aluta continua!



May the soul of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu rest in eternal peace.



MCC Nathan Chanda Bwalya

Former Mayor of Luanshya

