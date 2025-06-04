A Vote Against the People Is a Vote Against History- Dr Mwelwa

A Vote Against the People Is a Vote Against History



By Dr Mwelwa



> “Will Members of Parliament Surely Vote for a Bill That the People Have Rejected?”



In a constitutional democracy, Parliament exists not to serve itself, but to serve the people. It is a forum where the collective will of the nation is refined into law—not where that will is silenced. That is why, in the context of Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025, one fundamental and moral question must echo in every corner of the National Assembly:





Will Members of Parliament surely vote for a bill that the people have clearly rejected?



This question is not rhetorical—it is constitutional, legal, and profoundly ethical. The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), in its recent press statement, has laid bare the dangers and procedural defects of this bill. The Church, including voices from the Council of Churches in Zambia and the Catholic Bishops, have asked for a halt. Civil society—from ActionAid to Transparency International Zambia—has joined the call. Students, opposition parties, and traditional voices outside of select provincial endorsements have spoken. What more clarity do MPs need? Whose voice are they waiting for?





If Parliament proceeds to pass a bill that has been widely rejected by key stakeholders, then it will not be amending the Constitution—it will be amputating the spirit of democracy. The Constitution is not a private document, but the common inheritance of the Zambian people. The preamble of our own Constitution says it is adopted by “We the People of Zambia,” not We the Cabinet, not We the Party, and certainly not We the Political Elite.





So again, how can MPs proceed, eyes wide open, to vote for a bill that the people have not owned, debated, or embraced?



We must remember that the authority MPs exercise is delegated. The seat they occupy belongs to the people of Chipili, Chienge, Lukashya, Mandevu, Chawama—not to party leaders, not to the executive. An MP is a servant of the constituency, not a slave to a party whip. If an MP cannot consult their people on a constitutional change of this magnitude, what exactly is their role?





Some may argue that Parliament is supreme under Article 79, and legally, they may be right. But law is not a tool for betrayal, and legality is not morality. Fiat justitia ruat caelum—Let justice be done though the heavens fall. Constitutional reform must not merely follow the letter of the law, but the spirit of public trust.





The moral legitimacy of any law is not derived from how many votes it gets in Parliament, but from how well it reflects the will, interests, and aspirations of the people. If the people have not asked for more MPs, not asked for quiet by-elections, not demanded silent party replacements of expelled members—why are we proposing it in their name?





Why is this government not starting with the promises it made? Why is it not giving more teeth to the Electoral Commission of Zambia to ensure free and fair elections? Why is it not repealing the Public Order Act to allow peaceful assembly? Why is it not strengthening the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Auditor General to secure accountability? Why is it starting from the top, with power, numbers, and procedural engineering?





MPs must reflect: Will I vote for this bill and sleep peacefully knowing my people said no? Will I hide behind a technicality and betray their trust? Will I look my children in the eye and say I helped mutilate the Constitution for a job, a car, or fear of losing favour?





Make no mistake—this vote will not be forgotten. It will be your legacy. History has no short memory for those who undermine constitutions. Ask the MPs who voted for similar self-serving amendments in 2001 and 2015—what did the people remember? Ask those who promised to end cadreism, but didn’t—what did the ballot say?





As African wisdom says: “Chalo chali bumba—what you mold today becomes the shape of tomorrow.” This Constitution is the clay of our Republic. Will you mold it with wisdom and integrity, or with expedience and cowardice?





The people have rejected this bill in spirit and substance. The nation has spoken. If Parliament cannot hear that voice, then democracy is no longer represented in the chamber. The people will remember.

#zambianwhistleblower #ZWB