“A WAKE UP CALL IN MOROCCO: WHAT ZAMBIA’s 6-1 U17 LOSS TO BURKINA FASO TAUGHT US”



By Uncle Philip Banda



On April 10th, 2025, in Morocco, Zambia’s U17 boys’ national soccer team suffered a crushing 6-1 defeat to Burkina Faso. It wasn’t just a loss—it was a reality check. The result exposed deep flaws in our youth football system. If we’re serious about competing at the next level, especially with the U17 FIFA World Cup set for Qatar in November 2025, we must act now.



Here are the key lessons from this painful but necessary experience:





1. Nationwide Talent Search is a Must



Most players in the current squad come from known academies and a few top-tier ZPL clubs. But talent is everywhere in Zambia, in villages, schools, and street games. The technical bench must go beyond the usual spots and dig deeper across all provinces. The future Kalusha Bwalya could be playing barefoot somewhere right now.



2. Youth Leagues Must Return Now



We can learn from Adrian Kashala’s manifesto to revive youth leagues and inter-school competitions and prioritize It. In the past, tournaments like the Coca-Cola Schools Cup unearthed national heroes. Today, those systems are gone, and so is our ability to consistently identify and groom young talent.





3. This Squad Needs Reinforcement Before Qatar

If we’re heading to the U17 World Cup in Qatar this November, we need more than passion. The squad must be reinforced, especially in defence and midfield, if we hope to do more than just participate. We must build a team capable of competing, not just attending.



4. Poor Tactical Preparation Cost Us



Burkina Faso came prepared. We didn’t. The lack of tactical awareness, adaptability, and in-game strategy was evident. Our technical bench must step up its game, study opponents thoroughly and adopt strategies that suit our strengths while exploiting theirs.





5. Coach Ian Bakala Deserves Support—But With New Assistants



Coach Ian Bakala is not the problem. He’s shown potential and leadership. However, his assistants failed him when it mattered most, particularly in reading the game and scouting the opposition. Ahead of Qatar, there’s a need to reassemble the backroom staff with sharper minds and better to elevate the entire team’s performance.



6. A Star Emerges: Able Nyirongo



Despite the defeat, one bright light stood out: Able Nyirongo. He showed instinct, drive, and natural scoring ability. He’s a rough diamond, and if polished well, could become one of Zambia’s finest strikers. But potential without support leads nowhere—he must be nurtured the right way.



Final Thought:



This loss to Burkina Faso should not just be filed away as another bad result. It must be a turning point. We’ve got seven months until Qatar 2025. What we do between now and then will determine whether Zambia shows up to compete, or just to clap from the sidelines.



The clock is ticking. Let’s wake up.