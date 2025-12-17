A WAKE-UP CALL ON THE VOTERS’ REGISTER AND THE ROAD TO 2026



By Ephraim Shakafuswa



This is a wake-up call.



The numerical work presented by Muhabi Lungu, titled “Numerical Trend Analysis Never Lie—ECZ’s Failed Target of 10.3 Million Voters’ Register – Request for an External Audit,” cannot be ignored, softened, or buried under public-relations language.





The figures are drawn directly from data published by the Electoral Commission of Zambia itself. They expose hard, uncomfortable facts: abnormal growth patterns, sharp and uneven provincial shifts, and a last-minute registration surge that defies Zambia’s historical, demographic, and electoral norms.





This is not political noise.



It is numerical evidence.



And the evidence is loud.



The Strategic Reality No One Can Dodge



This register has already altered the election before a single ballot is cast.





• The 2026 election will not be won using 2021 strategies. Any political actor still relying on old voter distributions is planning for a country that no longer exists on paper.

• Urban-first, Lusaka-centric strategies are now structurally weaker. Visibility, media presence, and noise do not compensate for lost proportional weight.





Blunt Truth



A candidate who wins Southern and Western Provinces convincingly now enters Lusaka and the Copperbelt from a position of strength, not desperation.



That was not true in 2021.



It is true now — and ignoring it is electoral self-sabotage.



Winners and Losers — Whether We Like It or Not



As the register stands today, the structural winners are clear:





• Provinces and political interests aligned to Southern Province, now carrying increased national weight.

• Western Province, whose new voter registration far outpaces historical norms.

• Political forces with deep rural reach, traditional authority links, and ground-level organisation — where the new voters actually are.





And the losers are just as clear:



• Urban-heavy, Lusaka-dependent strategies built on outdated assumptions.

• Provinces with stagnant or severely underperforming new registrations, including Muchinga, Northern, Luapula, and parts of Central



These are not opinions. They are the mechanical consequences of the published register.





The Bottom Line



At this stage, the ECZ register is no longer just a technical document. It is a political force multiplier.



Whether intentional or not:



• It reshaped provincial power.

• It rewarded some blocs.

• It diluted others.





Without an external audit, every serious political strategy must proceed on one hard assumption:



These numbers are the battlefield.