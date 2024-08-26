A young man who lived in forest and ate with wild animals is now unrecognisable

The young man who went viral in 2021 after he fled his home to live with wild animals in the forests in Rwanda has undergone an impressive transformation.

Zanziman Ellie was dubbed the “real-life Mowgli” after a documentary about his life in the forest aired on YouTube.

He gained the name due to comparisons made to the story of Mowgil, a boy raised by wolves in classic Disney film The Jungle Book.

In the documentary, Zanziman could be found in the forest eating grass and bananas alongside wild animals.

Zanziman was forced to run away from home after cruel bullies made his life a misery over his appearance. He was also reportedly called “monkey”.

He suffers from a condition called microcephaly, where a baby is born with its head much smaller than normal.

His life changed after the documentary about him was made, which saw him reunited with his family.

Now Zanziman, who is believed to be 25 years old today with his birth year allegedly being in 1999, is unrecognisable in his last appearance.

Documentary makers Afrimax TV set up a GoFundMe page which received numerous donations around the world.

It allowed Zanziman and his mum to build a new life together.

Recent footage showed Ellie looking very sharp in his school uniform and enjoying home life with his mother.

His mum insists his incredible transformation is nothing short of a “miracle”.

The donations were used to send him to a school for children with special needs at the Ubumwe Community Centre in Rwanda.

Zanziman’s mother said: “God is a miracle worker. He was being ridiculed and I would often run after him. At the moment he is in school with his peers and I am so happy.

“My son is having a good life, well-wishers have built me a house… my sorrow has been taken away.”

In an updated video, footage showed the mother and son in their new home, where Zanziman has his own bedroom.

His mum said: “We used to live in an old house which was going to fall anytime. I never knew my wishes were going to come true.

“This house has each and everything for this house to be a home. This is heaven on earth.

“You have brought me this device where I see people talking to me (the television). I will never feel lonely again.”

The last information made public about Zanziaman was that he also learned how to ride a bike, and was able to clean himself and wash his clothes.