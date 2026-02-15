ABANDON EGOS OR BE DOOMED, OPPOSITION WARNED



PATRIOTIC Front (PF) acting National Chairperson Jean Kapata has warned aspiring presidential aspirants that the Tonse Alliance will be doomed if they do not put their egos aside.





In an interview with The Mast Kapata said time was running out for the opposition to unite as soon as possible before it was too late.





“There can only be one president. So we need to be honest with ourselves and choose a person that could lead the Tonse Alliance and even win the August 13 elections,” she said.





Kapata said the problem was that most of the aspirants were too ambitious and could not see the bigger picture of working as a collective unit.





She said the alliance was working tirelessly to have a convention as soon as possible.





“What I can tell you is that we are going to have our general conference before the end of the month so that we can hit the ground running,” Kapata said.





Kapata urged the aspirants not to sow a seed of division but work as a collective unit in order to galvanise voters.



She said the sooner the aspirants worked together the higher the chances of them beating the incumbent, President Hakainde Hichilema.





Kapata said the Tonse leadership under president Given Lubinda had made up its mind that come rain come sunshine the convention would be held before the end of February.



The PF has disintegrated into a number of factions amid fierce infighting.



