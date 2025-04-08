Abductors, Rapists at State House, Who Will Clean the Rot at the Core of Power?-Linda Banks

Abductors, Rapists at State House,



Who Will Clean the Rot at the Core of Power?







By Linda Banks



April 8th (SUSSEX)- When a former Member of Parliament publicly names his abductors, alleging repeated torture and sexual violence, it should prompt a democratic government to act with speed, gravity and transparency. It should shake the very core of the state.



Emmanuel Jay Banda, the former Independent MP for Petauke Central, has now come forward with a harrowing account of his ordeal. In a statement released on his Facebook page, he alleges that he was abducted and repeatedly sodomised. Alledged abductors were men he identifies as Levy Ngoma, State House Special Assistant for Politics; Clayson Hamasaka, Chief Communications Specialist; and Trevor Mwiinde, the Deputy National Youth Chairperson of the ruling party.





Banda further claims that he informed the police, led by Commissioner Maxwell Ntimba, of the identities of his captors. He also states that a man named Edward Banda died in captivity after consuming medicine intended for him. These are not allegations to be brushed aside. They demand a full and impartial investigation at the highest level.





So why has President Hakainde Hichilema not acted? Why have those named not been suspended pending inquiry? Why has there been no public response from the Presidency to these grave claims?





Instead, the state appears to have turned its attention to the victim. Rather than launching a formal investigation or at least pretend to, authorities have resurrected a ten-year-old case, previously processed in the courts, and used it to bring charges against Mr Banda. The message, however subtle, is unmistakable: those who speak out against power do so at their peril.





This course of action undermines the principles upon which the rule of law rests. It also raises uncomfortable questions. If the President had no knowledge of these acts, would he not have moved swiftly to distance his office from them? Would he not have assured the nation that the rule of law applies to all, including those in his inner circle?





Silence in this context is not neutral. It is political. And it is dangerous.



The Presidency must remain beyond reproach. It must not be used as a shield for individuals facing serious criminal allegations. It must not be associated with acts that carry the stench of authoritarianism. The continued presence of those named within the orbit of State House undermines public trust and damages the image of the office itself.





Can a government that does not act in the face of such accusations still claim the moral authority to govern? Can the public have confidence in law enforcement if victims of abduction and sexual assault are met with prosecution rather than protection?





These are not rhetorical questions for dramatic effect. They are the urgent questions of our time.



Mr Banda’s revelations are deeply troubling. But more troubling still is the institutional response, or lack thereof. If justice is not done, and seen to be done, what will become of our democratic ideals?





It is not enough to champion constitutionalism in speeches. It must be demonstrated in difficult moments, when political cost is high and silence is tempting.





One thing remains clear. If State House is to remain the seat of national honour, it must be purged of scandal and shielded from those who bring it into disrepute. A full investigation must follow. Those named must step aside. The dignity of the Presidency depends on it.



And so does the future of the Republic.



Linda Banks

Journalist/Lecturer ©