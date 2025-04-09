ABOUT AG MULILO KABESHA & THE REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES – Miles  Sampa

ABOUT AG MULILO KABESHA & THE REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES



After waiting for him to finish his meeting that started at 9am and ended at 4.30pm, the Registrar of Societies together with his deputy finally met me late yesterday for a meeting in his office.





I asked him why he has not updated his records that we the PF fired an employee we had hired as SG a Mr Morgan Ngona. This more so that he (the Registrar) had in his possesion a recent Court Judgement that confirmed Ngona as a fired SG of the PF and that I was doing duties of that role in the meantime.





The Registrar stated that he has written to the Attorney General (AG) for guidance and had not received response apparently for weeks. Herein is the problem of this UPND government. They have made themselves believe that government workers can only do their roles or tasks only if the AG Mulilo Kabesha (elder brother of the First Lady Mutinta Hichilema) says so. They have put down standard operations manual of all public offices and even to move a file from one office to another ; they claim they need the AG to tell them so. To pay debt or people that government owes money, the excuses is the usual “We are waiting for the AG approval ”.





Even in all corrupt activities within government, it is the AG’s name at the Centre of everything. “We did this and that because the AG said so”. The case of Mopani Mines “ We sold it at zero Ngwee or gave the mine for free to IRH of Dubai and contravened article 210 of the Constitution or did not seek Parliament Approval as law requirement because the AG said we should not do it”.





The AG apparently is now above the President of Zambia, above the Constitution of Zambia, above the entire Judiciary and above the Parliament of Zambia.



The AG under the UPND government is the alpha and omega of all activities that disrespect our constitution or disrespect High Court Judgement. To them he is above the law and above Court Judges. If he tells them to ignore a Court Jugdement or Order, they all oblige as the Registrar of Societies is doing.





Well AG Mulilo Kabesha has no immunity like HH. There are only two human beings in Zambia with immunity and that is ECL and HH. The rest like the AG if does irregular things, disobeys Court or breaks the Constitution of Zambia, are doing it at their own peril. It may not be now; but some day sooner than later, AG Kabesha maybe pre booking himself as a live in tenant at the Mwembeshi ‘hotel’ located in Kwa Stumbeko in Chilanga district of Lusaka west area.





It may not be so much of a problem for him once inside there as regards family visitation given that his very huge commercial farm is about a walking distance to the Mwembeshi prison. His wife and farm workers will easily be walking to visit him daily.



The only one time that I ever met the AG, he struck me as noble man out to get things done correctly in government. It is however turning out that it’s actually his office that is the conduit of doing all mother of wrong things by Ministers, PSs and now the Registrar of Societies.





Today I am going to camp at the AG office until he tells me why he has told the Registrar of Societies that he can’t update his records to show that we the PF have fired an employee we used to pay huge money as a monthly salary. Maybe they want him to come claim in future from the PF unpaid salaries by using PF their records as evidence of continued employment.

All this when the Court has ruled he is a fired man and not SG of the PF.





We now have lawyers like AG Kabesha but there were past years that Zambia saw a ‘lawyer wama Lawyer’ named Levy Patrick Mwanawasa State Counsel. No nonsense man with the law and good governance regardless of his political party affiliation or his personal political agenda. To him Law was Law.





Not too late for the AG to redeem himself from all wrongs happening in the UPND government using his name and hoffice.



Twalumba 



Miles Bwalya Sampa, MP

President & Secretary General

Patriotic Front