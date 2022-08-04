ABOUT DR. MUJAJATI AARON

EDUCATION

Grade 1 to 7: Emmasdale Primary School

Grade 8 to 9: Matero Boys Secondary School

Grade 10 to 12: Hilcrest Secondary School

ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS

1. BSc.HB – Bachelor of Human Biology (UNZA)

2. MBCh.B – Bachelor of Surgery and Bachelor of Medicine (UNZA)

3. MMED – Master of Medicine in Internal Medicine (UNZA)

4. MBA – Master of Business Administration- Healthcare Management (UNILUS)

OTHER QUALIFICATIONS

1. Finance for non-Finance Managers

2. Project Planning and Management

3. Management of HIV/AIDS in key populations

PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS

1. Founding Fellow of the East Central and Southern African College of Physicians

2. Fellow of The Zambia College of Physicians

PROFESSIONAL AFFILIATIONS

1. Specialist Physician – Health Professions Council of Zambia.

2. Member – Institute of Directors

3. Member and Former President – Zambia Medical Association

4. Former committee member – RDAZ

5. Associate Member – World Medical Association

WORK EXPERIENCE

1. Former Civil servant (15 years), last position – Consultant Physician at the University Teaching Hospital.

2. Immediate Past CEO – Health Professions Council of Zambia.

3. Part-time Lecturer – UNZA School of Medicine

4. Former Teacher – Pinewood Preparatory School.

OTHER

1. Published Author of books and peer reviewed scientific papers

2. Entrepreneur – Founded three companies that are going concerns in the Transport Sector, Insurance sector and Health sector.

3. Consultant for both local and International organisations.