ABOUT KANGAROO JUSTICE

By Sean Tembo – PeP President

I was shocked to learn that the Senior Private Secretary to President Hakainde Hichilema; Mr. Alfred Chipoya testified in the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court that the President did not meet any judges between 1st December 2021 and 22nd December 2021.

Mr. Chipoya was testifying in a criminal case in which Honorable Raphael Nakachinda of the opposition Patriotic Front Party is charged with defamation of the President, for allegedly saying that he met judges between the said dates.

I find Mr. Alfred Chipoya’s testimony shocking because it is hearsay. The only person who can testify on whether the President met or did not meet the judges is President Hakainde Hichilema himself and not any third party.

The fact that you manage the President’s calendar does not mean that you know each and every person that he meets both during working hours and outside working hours. Besides, if President Hakainde Hichilema indeed met the judges as alleged, with the intention of intimidating them to make decisions in favor of his UPND party, would he put it in the official diary?

Let us stop kangaroo justice now. If this case is to be fairly prosecuted, President Hakainde Hichilema should himself go and testify in court, so that he can be cross-examined on the dark corner meetings he holds with all sort of unsavory characters, in the dark of the night.

