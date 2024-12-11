About Micheal Moono the lawyer who led & argued into court the  ECL eligibility case on behalf of the youth Michello Chizombwe- Mils Sampa

*About Micheal Moono the lawyer who led & argued into court the ECL eligibility case on behalf of the youth Michello Chizombwe*



Michael Moono had been the legal director at the LCC but found him transferred when I became the Mayor of Lusaka in 2018. He had petitioned the Local Government Commision to be retailed at LCC but even with my additional backing for him, there was no success.





He left Local Government thereafter and formed his law firm. It would be 3 years later that I would encounter him again and that was inside the High Court. He was representing Tom Choclate Michello (now Ambassador in Ethiopia) the UPND 2021 losing candidate for Matero constiuency that had petitioned my victory as MP. Moono was rather animated in his submissions and would later be joined by Martha Mushipe on the plaintiff bench.





I was represented by Counsel Phillip Chibundi and briefly by Counsel Ann Mweetwa. We won the petition case both at the High court and later at the Constitution court after they had appealed.





I was intrigued by Michael Moono’s braggadocio and comical actions during our case. In his American sounding accent, his demeanor was like playing a role in a Hollywood movie. At the time I wondered if he would ever win a case in his young solo career into Courts since he left LCC.





I got my answer yesterday when advocate Micheal Moono scored a victory in the Constitution court over the ECL eligibility case. It does not seem like we have heard or seen the last of Michael Moono in this ECL eligibility case. Makebi Zulu who is the lead lawyer for has indicated that they will Apeal to the same ConCourt to re-look at yesterday’s verdict against ECL eligibility.





May the future hearings on this case be broadcast live for more reasons than one but more so that the public can get to hear and see what I mean on how comical Michael Moono can be as lawyer inside Courts. Niwa drama. lol



MBS11.12.2024