ABOUT MIS-CHARACTERIZING ALL OPPOSITION LEADERS AS BEING THE SAME, BASED ON THE MISBEHAVIOUR OF A FEW- Sean Tembo

ABOUT MIS-CHARACTERIZING ALL OPPOSITION LEADERS AS BEING THE SAME, BASED ON THE MISBEHAVIOUR OF A FEW

By Sean Tembo – PeP 2026 Running Mate

1. There is this tendency by some media houses, and by extension, some members of the public, to characterize all opposition leaders as being the same, based on the bad behavior of a few. That is wrong. I hear questions like; how can we trust you, the opposition, when most of you are defecting to the ruling UPND party, almost on a daily basis? Or questions like; how can the Zambian people take you, the opposition seriously, looking at the behavior of some of you, during the ECZ interactive meeting at Mulungushi?

2. There are many opposition leaders in this country. And there are no entry barriers to becoming an opposition leader. Anyone can wake up tomorrow and decide to start a political movement. That’s what democracy provides for. But let us scrutinize each opposition leader on the basis of their own merits. If one opposition leader misbehaves, the people must hold that particular opposition leader accountable. If they need to be condemned, you must condemn that particular opposition leader, based on their misbehavior. Do not generalize the condemnation to all opposition leaders.

3. It is like women. Some of us live well and are happy with our women at home. Others live in constant conflict with their women at home. The fact that you are always fighting with your woman at home, the fact that your woman does not respect you at home, the fact that your woman does not cook food for you, and clean your clothes at home, does not mean that all women are like your woman. You need to localize your problems with your woman to yourself and not generalize them. Don’t say; “why are women like this..” You must say; “why is my woman like this..” I hope that my point is crystal clear.

Anyway, apa ni CHANDA na TEMBO ✌🏽

SET 02.05.2026