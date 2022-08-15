Sean Tembo

ABOUT PRAISE SINGERS

It appears that praise singers have been very touched by the reminder that their “god” inherited his party from a dead man. If he had started his party from scratch, he would have scored worse zeros than we are scoring.

When you talk about political visionaries of this country, it is people who started something from nothing. KK, FTJ, Sata, SET etcetera. Not you inherit a main opposition party and then take it to number three before taking it back to a main opposition and then by luck ascending to power after 5 failed attempts.

Meanwhile the same “morally upright” praise singers enjoy posting pictures of a near-dead Sean Tembo socked in blood. You find that amusing, and yet you don’t find the fact that your “god” inherited his party from a dead man amusing? Very interesting double standards indeed.

The truth of the matter is that your “god” has no vision to take this country anywhere. He will go down in history as the worst betrayer of Zambia. The man who stooped very low to please his foreign masters through tax holidays and back room deals. On the other hand, SET will become the President of this country. It’s just a matter of time. And he will leave a legacy as the best President that Zambia ever had.

/// SET 14.08.2022