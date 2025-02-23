About the desperate UPND fake claims that the PF has endorsed them when not- Miles Sampa

22.02.2025



About the desperate UPND fake claims on the national public ZNBC TV that the PF has endorsed them when not.



A disrespect of the Judiciary by President HH that was present when Contempt of Court was being Committed yesterday.





Commiting contempt of court is one thing, commiting it in front of the Republican President is another and an embarrassment to the rule of law and separation of power for the Executive, Judiciary and Legislature (Parliament).





PF leadership matters are locked and active in the Courts of Zambia and up until they are fully disposed of, no one other than Miles Sampa has the seat of PF President. How we got there is a topic for another day and immaterial to the current disrespect of the Court. As President of the PF then I made certain appointments and disappointments.





Other than Miles Sampa, claims to be President of the PF by any other person even while President HH and Levy Ngoma are clapping is therefore a criminal act of disrespecting the Court Judges presiding over the cases involving the PF. Otherwise unless they know Court outcomes already and in which case one would ask how they got to know.





They’re living in an illusion that the Judiciary and Parliament are at their beck and call. They think they will forever order or intimidate Courts and Parliament on what to do . Little do they realize they’re committing crimes that are likely to visit them one day via the same Judiciary or Judicial complaints Commision.





When therefore despite matters being in court, then the ruling UPND start to fake (via people still in court with the PF) by using ZNBC that the opposition PF has endorsed them for 2026 when not, then means they care little about the Judiciary separation of powers. In their minds they are the judiciary themselves.





Their desperate perchant for fake endorsement purporting to be representing the PF leadership, is a sign on their part that bola naibakosela. It shows the UPND has no confidence in themselves to win 2026 so that’s why claiming PF endorsement when not. It’s like forcing love on a woman who has refused but you keep insisting paying people who don’t represent her to say she has agreed to marry the UPND when not.





Even after marrying one or two widows (MMD & Akafumba party), they still continue to spending money faking a marriage with the PF when not true and will never happen. The PF believe in helping the poor while the UPND believes in helping the rich only and therefore marriage cannot happen.





The PF believes in puting the Copper, Gold, Emeralds, Litium, Phosephate, Amethyst, Coal and Sugilite mines in the hands of Zambians and for Zambians while the UPND believes in having these mines in the hands of foreigners who they allow to take the minerals for free without paying any tax. So based on these fundamental differences on how to serve Zambians and how to manage the Zambian economy, an alliance between the UPND and the PF will never happen.





No matter how much they fake an alliance with the PF and announce on the state owned ZNBC, Times of Zambia & the Daily Mail, they will not succeed in any misleading any Zambians and not even in Mapatizya or Dundumwezi. In this social media era, even people in villages are woken up and fully aware of the UPND desperation.





The people of Katete, Sinda, Chipangali, Chama, Chipata etc; are patiently waiting for August 2026 to have their ‘One Day’ reckoning. It’s in that day that they fear no police or soldiers because they know they have the more powerful weapon called One Vote Each. The one vote on that day becomes more powerful than guns held by the Police being used to intimidate citizens countrywide.





For now the people will receive when given and eat from public state resources goodies, but don’t Kubeba reloaded is coming . It’s on that day that the UPND will realize that abuse of ZNBC with false endorsements actually subtracted votes from them for being deceptive. It’s on that day that the editors or ZNBC, Times of Zambia and the Daily Mail will scamper with nowhere to hide after realizing the law would visit them sooner.





The contemptuous acts in the presence of President HH not only goes to annoy bonafide PF members countrywide, but the general undecided populace. They understand and can read between the lines the separate acts of President HH. Even those that may have been waiting to decide on whether to vote for him or not, these fake ZNBC PF endorsement will just push them away from him. They will realize he and the UPND are deceptive. They will decide not to vote for them but anyone other.





So may the UPND keep faking and telling lies that the PF has endorsed them when not. It will be continued admission that they know they have no backbone or stamina of their own to face Zambian voters. In 2021 when they won, they did not fake endorsement. Now worse off when holding power, they keep worrying about the PF that they beat and lying it has partnered with them when not. Zambians are very sharp people politically. They don’t like liars.



Miles Bwalya Sampa, MP

President

Patriotic Front