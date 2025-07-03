Abroad-Based Boyfriend Makes Scene, Destroys Car He Gifted Girlfriend After Catching Her Cheating

An abroad-based man caused a scene at a restaurant after catching his girlfriend with another man, sparking outrage and chaos.

Furious over the betrayal, he allegedly vandalized the car he had gifted her, attracting a crowd of onlookers who tried to calm him down.

The man claimed he had been struggling overseas to support her education, regularly sending her money while she was unfaithful.

Visibly emotional, he shouted: “Una see why we no dey touch woman for this country. Me and this girl don dey over one year. I dey abroad dey suffer dey train this girl for school. I wan collect my car key, she’s cheating on me with another guy…”

The incident quickly drew attention on social media, with many expressing mixed reactions.

Local authorities were reportedly alerted, but no arrests had been made at the time of reporting.

The car, visibly damaged, remained parked outside the restaurant as the confrontation ended.