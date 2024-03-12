ABUSED BOY CONTINUES TO LOSE WEIGHT, ONE LEG IS NOW SHORTER THAN THE OTHER – GRANDFATHER

THE four-year old abuse victim continues to live the visible scars and trauma of suffering he endured at the hands of his stepmother, the Lusaka Magistrates Court has been told.

As Longwe Ngosa, the abusive stepmother was convicted of assault yesterday, State prosecutor Joe Phiri requested the court to allow the child’s guardian to give a victim impact statement of his welfare after the incident pursuant to Section 302 of the Criminal Procedure code (CPC), prior to meting out punishment.

The child’s maternal grandfather Maxwell Malambo said the boy who is his late daughter’s son continues to lose weight and he is not really happy, as he is still recovering from trauma.

“During the visit I had a privilege to look at the scars, they are imprinted and will last forever we can’t rub off the scars,” said Malambo.

“As a result of the injuries one leg had become shorter than the other as as result of this our realization is that this boy may not realize his full potential in relation to any activity were he may require to use his legs. These injuries will forever torment him.”

Phiri asked the Court not to settle for the minimum sentence of five years considering the impact of the abuse on the survivor’s future.

Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya then sentenced Ngosa to seven years simple imprisonment.

Ngosa of MC2A 78 Apollo military camp was charged with assault on a child before the Lusaka Magistrates Court, which attracts a minimum sentence of five years.

Between April 1, 2023 and July 31, 2023 Ngosa assaulted a single orphaned minor under the age of 16.

CREDIT: Kalemba