Former State House Press Aide, Amos Chanda has refuted reports by the Anti-corruption Commission that he was warned and cautioned in connection with being in possession of fifteen (15) properties reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

In a statement released to the media, Mr. Chanda said that he does not have the 15 properties they have lied about and challenged ACC to name these Properties title by title, location by location, and physical addresses.

Mr. Chanda further revealed that when he got to ACC offices, he was presented with a list of over 30 properties and mining licenses that they alleged belonged to him, but chose to exercise his right to remain silent because, of all the properties, he could only recognize four title deeds in his name, two of which are developed and the others are just bare land acquired from the ministry of lands and various councils.

Below is the full statement

I have read with utter shock that the ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe has continued with a pattern of obnoxious lies since the commission’s illegal raids on me on October 27, 2021.

I can confirm that today, the ACC summoned me and presented me with a list of over 30 properties and mining licenses that they alleged belonged to me.

I exercised my right to remain silent because of all those properties I could only recognize four title deeds in my name, two of which are developed and the others are just bare land acquired from the ministry of lands and various councils.

The interrogators assured me that they took note of my position and that no statement would be issued over the matter until they verify ownership.

During this interview, the ACC also “donated” three properties to me located in Roma Park, Lusaka. They told me that I owned the double-storey buildings in Roma Park and they wanted to know the value. I told them I don’t know the value of the properties I did not own, so they can ask the owners.

I neither have the 15 properties they have lied about and so I challenge them to name these Properties title by title, location by location, and physical addresses.

It is a shame that a state institution would have no shame to lie. I have always said ACC must present their case before a competent court but it appears they enjoy malicious attacks on my integrity.

Properties have addresses such as road name, title number and towns where they are located. Please name these items and present the matter before a judge so we can prove our innocence.

The commission also asked how I afford school fees for my two children who at Baobab College and the one who completed in Grade 12 at St Mary’s last year.

They also asked what my salary was at Zambia Daily Mail, London Mission, and State House. They asked me about 25 cows at the farm, 43 goats, and 50 cows in Namwaala.

This is the summary of the proceeding of today, not the lies Queen is telling. They asked me about bank loans and relationships with at least six people I have neither met nor have knowledge of whatsoever.

I will seek legal advice about this pattern of lies.