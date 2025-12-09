



ACC ARRESTS THREE MINISTRY OFFICERS OVER MISUSE OF $10 MILLION ADB LOAN



By Victoria Kayeye Yambani



The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested three senior officials from the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock for alleged involvement in the misappropriation of a US$10 million African Development Bank (ADB) loan meant to improve livestock infrastructure and productivity under the Sustainable Livestock Infrastructure Management Project (SLIMP).





ACC Director General Daphne Chabu has revealed that investigations confirmed systemic abuse of project resources, with more than US$5.2 million allocated for administrative and capacity-building activities extensively misapplied.





According to the ACC, over US$1.3 million was illicitly transferred into personal accounts under false pretenses, while an additional US$142,000 was withdrawn in cash and shared among officers.





The funds were allegedly retired using falsified documents for activities that never took place, allowing the suspects to accumulate properties and vehicles far beyond their legitimate earnings.





Three officers Henry Sichone, Abraham Mulenga, and Peter Michese have been charged with multiple counts of possession of unexplained property and corrupt acquisition of public funds.





Mrs. Chabu says more arrests are expected as investigations continue, adding that the Commission will recover all funds to ensure they benefit the Zambian people as intended.





The Sustainable Livestock Infrastructure Management Project (SLIMP)is a stand-alone investment Project aimed at promoting sustainable livestock value chain development in Zambia.





The Project consists of three (3) components namely:

(a) Technologies for African Agriculture Transformation (TAAT)-based Climate Resilient Livestock Production and Productivity;

(b) Infrastructure Development, Management and Commercialisation; and





(c) Institutional Support and Capacity Building. The Project cost, including physical and price contingencies, is UA 9.02 million. It will be implemented over a period of 3 years.