ACC CONFIRMS ONGOING INVESTIGATIONS INTO SEVERAL UNNAMED CABINET MINISTERS AND SOLICITOR GENERAL





By Nelson Zulu



The Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC says it is still investigating some Cabinet Ministers but will not disclose their names or the total number of those involved at this stage.





Speaking during a meet-and-greet media briefing in Lusaka this morning, ACC Chairperson, Retired Justice Evans Hamaundu, says names will only be made public once investigations have advanced, though he confirmed progress has been made.





Justice Hamaundu has revealed that one case involving Solicitor General Marshal Muchende has been closed for lack of evidence but says the Commission is still investigating him in another active matter.





Meanwhile, ACC Director General Daphne Chabu has disclosed that by the end of the second quarter of this year, a total of 1,405 cases were still under active investigation, while the Commission also received four new cases from the Financial Intelligence Centre -FIC this year, in addition to five carried over from 2024.





Ms. Chabu says in the last six months, 375 suspected corruption cases were reported to the Commission, out of which, 264 contained actionable allegations, leading to 219 investigations, 41 referrals to other agencies, and asset-tracing probes on 50 residential properties and 80 motor vehicles.





She says the Commission currently has 194 cases before the courts of law, 149 criminal and 45 civil, and has so far secured eight convictions from 11 judgments delivered this year.



