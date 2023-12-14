ACC Doesn’t investigate Crimes, it investigates jealousy- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

ACC Doesn’t investigate Crimes, it investigates jealousy

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

●A Minister awards and cancels multimillion oil tender processes outside the law, ACC says Zambians should respect their leaders and stop doubting their goid intentions.

● Major public procurements in fertiliser, oil,maize have been done corruptly and outside the law, ACC says it’s their time also, so it won’t investigate the matter.

● Auditor General’s Report exposes a litany of plunder, theft and corruption of public funds, ACC says the Audit Report has always been like that. It won’t panic or investigate.

● Permanent Secretary cancels legitimate hunting licences issued and awards, ACC says wildlife can protect itself, advises those accusing the PS to leave him alone. So it won’t investigate.

● the corrupt Public Private Partnership on Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway,and other suspicious transactions, ACC says the public must be grateful that the thickness of the new roads are impressive. So it won’t bother to investigate.

● Award of the $40million Mining Environmental Protection Fund to a company long associated with the Head of State, ACC is afraid even to mention it. It says the President is a well-known businessman and those bothering about the deal can start under-ground mining.

● Smuggling under ZRA, and reports showing tremendous decline in customs duty revenue, ACC says cheaper goods on the market have never hurt anyone..so it says it will not bother.

● $100million tender for infectious disease hospitals. Contractor provides letters and video evidence that he hosted Minister and his partner, and she solicited for bribe and a luxurious car. ACC claims those letters and evidence are missing. They also advice the Contractor accusing the Minister to pay a visit to Chainama Hospital.

● $70million corrupt procurement of medicines from an agency from Egypt, ACC says Egypt is very far!

● the scandal under the Cadastre awards of mining licences, ACC says it’s not a mining auditor, advises those complaining to apply for a mining licence!

● Vedanta/ZCCM-IH return deal, the biggest mining scandal in recent history. ACC says it has never been to Chingola!

● the recent $3billion debt restructure whose corrupt dealings and negotiations caused a near crash of the Zambian bond at the London Stock Exchange. ACC Says ifyo fya ba IMF!

● ACC advised they may need to look at the new Mopani Deal as owners are shrouded in beneficial owner secrecy. ACC says people are just bitter with milestones being scored by the New Dawn Government.

● A young enterprising artist buys a good second-hand car, ACC joins forces with the Zambia Police to establish a case of proceeds of crime, they clash to issue incriminating statements.

Add yours….