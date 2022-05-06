ACC DOING A FANTASTIC JOB TO EMBARRASS AND DE-CAMPAIGN PRESIDENT HICHILEMA – NAKACINDA
…. as The Bulldozer finally gets released on bail.
Patriotic Front (PF) party Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has said it is very unfortunate that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) are doing a fantastic job to embarrass and de-campaign President Hakainde Hichilema.
This comes after the ACC objected to PF Kabushi Member of Parliament Hon Bowman Lusambo’s bail as they claimed that they needed to verify his sureties.
Addressing the media upon the release of the Kabushi Bulldozer today, Hon Nakacinda said the kind of abuse and persecution that Hon Lusambo has been subjected to is very unfortunate.
He said the action by the ACC was meant to victimize Hon Lusambo.
“We are glad and happy because our comrade has finally been released. It’s very unfortunate that the ACC are doing a fantastic job to embarrass and de-campaign President Hakainde Hichilema,” he said.
“The kind of abuse and persecution that Hon Bowman Lusambo has been subjected to is very unfortunate. The Court yesterday granted him bail. We have Honourable members who obviously are known that they are Honourable Members of Parliament but yesterday, we were told that ACC didn’t know these colleagues as members of Parliament and that therefore, they needed to undertake whatever they called verification process all meant to just victimize Hon Lusambo.”
PF Matero Member of Parliament Hon Miles Sampa and his Chama South counterpart, Hon Davison Mung’andu were yesterday brought before Court as the Kabushi lawmaker’s sureties
Meanwhile, Mandevu lawmaker Christopher Shakafuswa however replaced Sampa who is unwell and is by press time in hospital.
📸 | SMART EAGLES | LUSAKA REMAND CORRECTIONAL FACILITY, Friday, May 6, 2022 |
Foolish thinking and utterances from a stupid person in the name of Raphael Nakachinda. The PF criminals released huge amounts of money towards the construction of FTJ University to date the university has no structures the money was embezzled. When the ACC arrests suspects to be tried in Court of Laws stupid people call that persecution.
His Excellency President Hikainde Hichilema ‘s government is doing a good and more revelations of corruption cases are underway. How can someone doing a good job de-campaign himself?
It is only desperate persons like Bowman Lusambo and Raphael Nakachinda who sees good things as evil. You were stealing alone and enjoying stolen money alone , so when the law bounces on you , you start complaining why,? No sympathy for criminals who embezzled public funds.