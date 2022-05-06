ACC DOING A FANTASTIC JOB TO EMBARRASS AND DE-CAMPAIGN PRESIDENT HICHILEMA – NAKACINDA

…. as The Bulldozer finally gets released on bail.

Patriotic Front (PF) party Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has said it is very unfortunate that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) are doing a fantastic job to embarrass and de-campaign President Hakainde Hichilema.

This comes after the ACC objected to PF Kabushi Member of Parliament Hon Bowman Lusambo’s bail as they claimed that they needed to verify his sureties.

Addressing the media upon the release of the Kabushi Bulldozer today, Hon Nakacinda said the kind of abuse and persecution that Hon Lusambo has been subjected to is very unfortunate.

He said the action by the ACC was meant to victimize Hon Lusambo.

“We are glad and happy because our comrade has finally been released. It’s very unfortunate that the ACC are doing a fantastic job to embarrass and de-campaign President Hakainde Hichilema,” he said.

“The kind of abuse and persecution that Hon Bowman Lusambo has been subjected to is very unfortunate. The Court yesterday granted him bail. We have Honourable members who obviously are known that they are Honourable Members of Parliament but yesterday, we were told that ACC didn’t know these colleagues as members of Parliament and that therefore, they needed to undertake whatever they called verification process all meant to just victimize Hon Lusambo.”

PF Matero Member of Parliament Hon Miles Sampa and his Chama South counterpart, Hon Davison Mung’andu were yesterday brought before Court as the Kabushi lawmaker’s sureties

Meanwhile, Mandevu lawmaker Christopher Shakafuswa however replaced Sampa who is unwell and is by press time in hospital.

📸 | SMART EAGLES | LUSAKA REMAND CORRECTIONAL FACILITY, Friday, May 6, 2022 |