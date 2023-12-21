ACC has frozen the bank account of Chief Nkana of Lufwanyama district. The account held at ZANACO had a balance of $3million

CHIEF NKANA CONTESTS SEIZURE OF HIS ACCOUNT

Chief NKANA of LUFWANYAMA District has sought judicial review over the warrant of seizure of his bank account by the Anti-corruption Commission ACC.

The traditional leader known as GODFREY SHAMANENA has filed the application for judicial review in the Lusaka High Court, contending that he urgently needs to access his money.

Chief NKANA said the money is central to his medical attention.

The ACC issued the warrant of seizure of his account, following the expiry of the Restriction Notice issued on September 8, 2022.

Chief NKANA’s account was restricted after being interrogated by the ACC over the sources of his three million dollars held at the ZAMBIA National Commercial Bank KITWE Branch.

However the traditional leader pleaded that he raised funds through the sale of his mining license to Pridegem Mining Limited, a subsidiary of Grizzly Mining Limited.

Chief NKANA held the Mining License under Bisma Investment Limited.

