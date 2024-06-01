MWALITETA CRITICISES POLICE FOR NOT ARRESTING YOUTHS INSULTING LUNGU IMMEDIATELY

LUSAKA Province UPND Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta has criticised police officers for not arresting youths who insulted former President Edgar Lungu at the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) on Thursday.

Mwaliteta expressed disappointment over the incident, emphasising that such behaviour from the youths is unacceptable under the UPND government.

“The police officers stationed at the DEC should have arrested the youths immediately for their disrespectful conduct towards the former Head of State,” Mwaliteta said during an interview with Kalemba.

Apologising to Lungu and the nation, Mwaliteta stressed the importance of respecting individuals regardless of political affiliations. “Aside from being a politician, Lungu is an elder and deserves respect from the youths,” he stated.

The incident occurred when Lungu accompanied his family members, wife Esther, daughter, Chiyeso and nephew Charles Phiri to the DEC headquarters in Lusaka where they were being questioned about their wealth.

The trio were eventually arrested on charges of dubiously acquiring wealth and released on bail.

However, the DEC officer examined the trio, some youths, some in UPND regalia, expressed happiness at the former first family’s summons, chanted slogans and sang a song insulting the former head of state.

“This behavior has no place in the UPND. We are very disappointed with the youths. Edgar Lungu does not deserve those insults because he is an elder,” Mwaliteta condemned.

He added that any grievances the UPND has against Lungu pertain to his governance, which should be discussed respectfully rather than through insults.

Mwaliteta criticised the police for not taking immediate action.

“The police should have acted immediately because the youths committed a crime. The President has made it clear that when you commit a crime, you are on your own. The youths had no business being there, and their behaviour was uncalled for,” he said.

Assuring the nation of the UPND government’s commitment to responsibility and discipline, Mwaliteta highlighted initiatives to engage and train youths.

“As a province, we have introduced a youth corner where youths, regardless of their constituency, can engage with Members of Parliament and the CDF committee for training opportunities. We want our youths to be financially independent,” he explained.

“We will ensure this does not happen again and will discipline our youths,” added Mwaliteta.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba