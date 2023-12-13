ACC HAS SEIZED YO MAPS’ PROPERTIES AFTER ONE PHONE CALL FROM UNKNOWN WOMAN

ACC HAS SEIZED YO MAPS’S PROPERTIES AFTER ONE PHONE CALL FROM UNKNOWN WOMAN

A woman phoned ACC toll free number and chose to hid her identity when she informed the investigative wings to jump on Yo Maps.

The unknown woman told ACC that Yo Maps received the Land cruiser VX from a politically exposed person who is trying to conceal their ill-gotten wealth.

His popular Land Cruiser was the first thing to be restricted by ACC among other properties Yo Maps owns.

TWO months ago celebrated Zambian singer Yo Maps broke the social media when he shared photos of his newly-bought Land Cruiser VX on Facebook.

According to the sources, the car is suspected to be a moving proceed of crime.

The source further disclosed that the singer whose real name is Elton Mulenga appeared before the Anti-Corruption Commission accampanied by his wife yesterday for quizzing in an effort to establish the source of funds for the luxurious vehicle.

Now ACC believes that the singer’s earnings from his gigs and music business are not enough to purchase an upmarket vehicle.

But as for Yo Maps, he laughed off the issue saying he was making enough money to afford the vehicle.

Yo Maps said from the proceeds of music, he managed to build a house that was 10 times the cost of the vehicle.

He said he was not aware that ACC was investigating him and that he was in fact planning on getting a similar Land Cruiser but white in colour.