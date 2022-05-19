Corruption fight my foot!

By Hon. Munir Zulu MP

I have often said that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has no capacity and morality to fight any corruption, in it’s current form.

While I widely and publicly shared this thought, many thought I was making baseless assertions.

Well, developments from courts have proved me right.

But let me add to what has already been said;

The ACC uses the feelings of few people,either at that same institution or somewhere within the line of authority to deal with people whom they drag to court ,on charges of corruption which doesn’t exist. Therein lies abuse of authority.

Firstly,a genuine fight against corruption must be waged by people who are themselves clean of the very crimes they seek to eradicate. Corrupt people can never fight corruption.

Secondly, the court of public opinion must not be used as a yardstick to determine who is corrupt and not. Many of those who are today under any form of charge sheet by ACC have been judged corrupt in the public and have been convicted by the Court of Public opinion which ACC uses to determine who must be arrested. These people sit in their offices and drink tea funded by tax payers while surfing social media to check on whom the propagandists judge as corrupt, so that they can arrest such people, grab their property using “suspected proceeds of crime” and keep people in detention for no apparent reason.

A serious and genuine corruption fight begins with investigations and moves to arrest if there is enough reasons to believe one is corrupt or acquired something corruptly. Prosecution is only successful when there is a normal way of doing things.

Any arrest which puts the burden of proof on a suspect in criminal matters is merely persecution. ACC has in the recent past operated on a premise of making anyone they arrest to prove his or her innocence on a crime that has not been identified.

ACC is today capable of arresting school going children, confiscate their drinking bottles and ask them to prove how they own such things.

I remain Munir Zulu