ACC Questions Mundubile Over K1.5 Billion Road Contracts



The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile for questioning over the awarding of road contracts.





ACC Acting Head of Corporate Communications, Chilufya Chisanga, confirmed that Mr. Mundubile was interviewed by the commission in Lusaka this morning. She stated that the probe concerns contracts worth over K1.5 billion awarded to companies in which he has an interest.





The contracts reportedly cover road projects across Northern, Eastern, Western, and Central provinces.





Meanwhile, Mr. Mundubile, through his lawyer George Chisanga, maintained that the transactions had already undergone a forensic audit, which found no evidence of payments for unexecuted works.