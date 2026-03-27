ACC Questions Mundubile Over K1.5 Billion Road Contracts
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile for questioning over the awarding of road contracts.
ACC Acting Head of Corporate Communications, Chilufya Chisanga, confirmed that Mr. Mundubile was interviewed by the commission in Lusaka this morning. She stated that the probe concerns contracts worth over K1.5 billion awarded to companies in which he has an interest.
The contracts reportedly cover road projects across Northern, Eastern, Western, and Central provinces.
Meanwhile, Mr. Mundubile, through his lawyer George Chisanga, maintained that the transactions had already undergone a forensic audit, which found no evidence of payments for unexecuted works.
The problem is that you are all looking at it from a negative point of view. Try to look at it positively:
1) Isn’t it good that he enters the State House with a clean slate?
2) Isn’t this a good opportunity to “kwenyula” Mundubile that he is corruption-free, which should strengthen his call to reduce corruption when he is in power?
3) Isn’t this a good BASELINE so that after his presidency, people will be able to measure how much wealth he accumulated while being president?
4) In addition to that, Mundubile has NEVER refuted Kambwili`s allegations, therefore, isn’t this the best opportunity to expose himself as a corruption-free guy?
I believe the advantages outweigh the disadvantages; therefore, I don’t understand this complaining and bilkering, sorry.