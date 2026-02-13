ACC REACTS TO CPI REPORT, WARNS AGAINST RELYING ON PERCEPTIONS



THE Anti-Corruption Commission has acknowledged Zambia’s decline in the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index released by Transparency International Zambia on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.





Zambia’s score dropped by two points, from 39 out of 100 in 2024 to 37 in 2025.



However, the Commission says this setback should be viewed in context, noting that the country recorded a four-point improvement in 2023 and a further two-point increase in 2024.





ACC Head of Corporate Communications Chilufya Chisanga says while the Commission recognises the decline, it is important to stress that the CPI measures perceptions of public sector corruption, not actual cases.





She explains that the index is largely based on opinions about governance risks and vulnerabilities.



According to the report, Zambia was assessed mainly on perceived risks of abuse of office, including fears that public funds could be diverted through business interests and political allies ahead of the 2026 General Election.





TIZ further suggests that the absence of legislation regulating political party financing heightens concerns that public resources could be used to fund campaigns.





But Ms. Chisanga emphasises that these are perceived risks, not confirmed incidents, adding that the ACC stands ready to act decisively against any abuse of public resources and ensure offenders are held accountable.





The Commission has also expressed concern over TIZ’s heavy reliance on the Financial Intelligence Centre Trends Report, saying while it provides valuable intelligence, it does not amount to conclusive evidence of corruption and must first be subjected to thorough investigations.





Despite respecting the CPI report and its role in public discourse, the ACC says perception-based assessments alone do not reflect the significant progress made in the fight against corruption over the past five years.



