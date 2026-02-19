ACC SAYS NO ONGOING INVESTIGATIONS INVOLVING CABINET MINISTERS



THE Anti-Corruption Commission has clarified that it is not aware of any ongoing investigations involving sitting cabinet ministers apart from one involving Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo, a case already made public





ACC Director General Daphne Chabu stated this during a media briefing when questioned about which sitting cabinet ministers were being investigated.





Ms. Chabu said based on the Commission’s records, the only matters under investigation or already concluded are those that have been officially communicated, and that she has not come across any other active cases targeting current cabinet ministers other than Mr. Matambo’s case.





She stressed that the ACC cannot comment on speculative reports, explaining that the commission receives numerous complaints every week and is mandated by law to investigate allegations before determining whether there is a case to answer.





Meanwhile, the ACC Director General revealed that investigations into Solicitor General Marshall Muchende have closed as he was not found wanting following allegations that he had received a bribe during the liquidation of Konkola Copper Mines.





Ms. Chabu stated that allegations of abuse of authority and suspected bribery were thoroughly examined, but no evidence was established linking Mr. Muchende to any corrupt transactions.



PN