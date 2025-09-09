ACC STILL A POLITICAL TOOL- Maiko Zulu

By Maiko Zulu

ACC STILL A POLITICAL TOOL



While we welcome the recent convictions of top former ruling party officials on grounds of corruption, we are still far from being convinced that the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) is a genuine institution because they knew that Malanji, Lusambo, Yamba and others were plundering but because they were in power they were untouchable.

Soon after the 2021 elections, ACC suddenly arose from the dead to show the nation that they deserve the huge salaries and incentives by exposing the Faith Musonda ‘change money’ and now the Malanji issues.





ACC seems to have eyes for past corruption and people are untouchable unless they are no longer in government and that is why we say ACC, the Judiciary and other Law Enforcement Agencies need to be more autonomous because currently they all owe their allegiance to the sitting President thereby making it difficult for them to investigate the powers that appoint them.





For as long as ACC remain political appointees, the fight against corruption will always be cosmetic and that is why we submit that the powers of the Executive be reduced as it overrides the other two wings of government namely the Legislature and the Judiciary. We need an ACC that will have the zeal to fight present corruption.