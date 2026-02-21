ACC UNDER POLITICAL CAPTURE: ZAMBIA DESERVES BETTER- Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma

ACC UNDER POLITICAL CAPTURE: ZAMBIA DESERVES BETTER



By Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma



Zambians must ask themselves a hard question: can an anti-corruption body led by a ruling party loyalist ever fight corruption honestly? The recent clearing of Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana, and Solicitor General Marshal Muchende exposes a glaring problem. Every senior official absolved of wrongdoing is aligned with the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND). And at the helm of this Commission is Daphne Chabu — a known UPND cadre.





This is not coincidence. This is political capture.



During a media briefing in Lusaka, Chabu announced that investigations found no evidence linking Muchende to bribery, despite serious allegations involving half a million dollars from former Konkola Copper Mines provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu. She emphasized that the ACC has received 143 cases so far in 2026 and that no cabinet minister is under investigation. Chabu insists that the Commission operates without bias and targets corruption regardless of political affiliation. But citizens are not convinced.





The facts speak for themselves. How can a Commission led by a political loyalist, whose desk is reportedly at State House, credibly investigate those in power while pursuing opposition figures? The Executive is supposed to have no hand in how the ACC operates. Yet here we are. The proximity of the Commission to State House is a glaring signal: the ACC is not independent. It is shielded by those it should scrutinize.





This pattern of selective accountability is dangerous. Opposition figures are pursued aggressively, publicly investigated, and in some cases detained on trumped-up charges. Meanwhile, ruling party officials are cleared swiftly, often with no explanation beyond “no evidence.” Public perception is now a reality: loyalty to the ruling party guarantees protection, while dissent guarantees persecution.





Daphne Chabu’s position is symbolic of the deeper rot. A partisan head cannot enforce impartiality. A body under political influence cannot investigate fearlessly. And a Commission co-located with the Executive cannot hold power to account.





Zambians deserve better. They deserve an ACC that is independent, fearless, and professional — one that pursues corruption without regard to party or position. If those in power truly believe in their integrity, they should welcome scrutiny, remove political interference, and restore the ACC’s credibility.





The fight against corruption cannot be a political shield for the ruling elite. Zambia’s democracy and the public’s trust demand a Commission that serves the nation, not a party. Daphne Chabu and her politically captured Commission must answer to the people. The time for impartial oversight is now, or the ACC risks becoming a tool for shielding the powerful while punishing the powerless.