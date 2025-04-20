Ackim Njobvu Warns of Hidden Agenda in Constitutional Reform Process



Democratic Union President Ackim Njobvu has raised serious concerns over the government’s proposed constitutional reforms, describing the process as rushed, lacking transparency, and potentially driven by hidden motives.



Speaking on Unpacked Exclusive hosted by Sarah Nelia Mabuku Mr. Njobvu emphasized that true service delivery and accountability depend on the integrity of leadership not constitutional amendments.



“It’s not the constitution that delivers services; it’s the people leading the country. We’ve seen situations where the constitution is not even followed,” Njobvu said. “So there’s no guarantee that amending it will improve the lives of ordinary citizens.”

Mr. Njobvu questioned the timing and budgeting of the reform process, noting that it was not part of the national budget and lacked clear financial planning.



“This process was not budgeted for. So where are they going to get the resources?” he asked. “That raises red flags. If it wasn’t budgeted for, there could be ulterior motives behind it.”



Among the most contentious proposals, Njobvu cited the planned delimitation of 91 new constituencies, arguing that it would place further strain on government resources at a time when citizens are facing economic hardship.



“Why add 91 constituencies when people are struggling? That money should be going into job creation for the youth and subsidizing essential commodities like fuel and mealie-meal,” he stated.



He also criticized a proposal to remove the fixed number of nominated Members of Parliament and leave it to the discretion of Parliament through an act.



“The people of Zambia want a definite number. Allowing Parliament to decide how many nominated MPs there should be opens the door to abuse,” said Njobvu.



Njobvu further highlighted what he sees as contradictions in government policy, particularly around the cost of by-elections.



“A few days ago, an MP was convicted and the seat declared vacant almost immediately—despite the government saying by-elections are too costly. It’s inconsistent,” he said.



Calling for a more deliberate and transparent process, Njobvu urged the government to slow down and address immediate national concerns before pushing ahead with reforms.



“We are already in an election atmosphere. Adding another sensitive process like constitutional reform without proper consultation is dangerous,” he warned.



Mr. Njobvu concluded by urging the government to publish a clear budget, provide details on the delimitation process, and specify the proposed number of nominated MPs if the process is to be taken seriously.



April 19, 2025

By Sarah Nelia Mabuku & Edwin Daka

KUMWESU