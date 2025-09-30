“Across the globe, where democratic systems function, presidential nomination fees vary widely.





In France, candidates pay nothing but must secure 500 endorsements from elected officials. In the United States, state ballot access fees for presidential primaries can total up to $100,000, though federal registration is free. In China, the process is cost-free but tightly controlled by the Communist Party, with no public candidacy.





Now, let’s look at Africa:

• Botswana: $0 – No fee; candidates need party or parliamentary backing.

• Namibia: $0 – Free, but party nominations and signatures are required.

• Zambia: ~$4,100 USD – Based on 2021 election fees



• South Africa: ~$11,000 USD – ANC nomination fees for 2024

• Zimbabwe: ~$20,000 USD – ZANU-PF and opposition fees for 2023,



• Nigeria: ~$239,234 USD – The APC charged ₦100 million (~$239,234 in April 2022) for its 2023 presidential nomination forms.





If you’re wondering why things aren’t working in your African state, look at what it costs to become president. If you think a president who pays thousands of dollars for a form won’t “work hard” to profit from power, think again!”



-Africas most vocal Professor Lumumba spills hard facts