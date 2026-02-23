ACTING MINISTER OF HEALTH CORNELIUS MWEETWA GETS  BRIEFINGS FROM ALL DEPARTMENTS

ACTING MINISTER OF HEALTH MWEETWA GETS BRIEFINGS FROM ALL DEPARTMENTS





Acting Minister of Health, Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, convened a meeting with Heads of Departments and Units at the Ministry of Health to receive comprehensive departmental briefs and presentations.





The engagement provided an important platform for the Acting Minister to gain detailed insight into the Ministry’s ongoing programmes, strategic priorities, operational challenges, and key performance milestones. Each department delivered structured presentations outlining progress made, resource needs, policy considerations, and areas requiring strengthened coordination.





The meeting underscored the Ministry’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and results-driven leadership, while ensuring alignment with national health priorities. It also allowed the Acting Minister to provide guidance, set expectations, and reinforce the importance of teamwork in delivering quality healthcare services to the people.





Such engagements remain critical in strengthening institutional efficiency and ensuring that the Ministry continues to respond effectively to emerging public health demands.





Georgia Mutale Chimombo

Principal Public Relations Officer/ Spokesperson