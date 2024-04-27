ACTING PRESIDENT MUTALE NALUMANGO REQUESTS IMF’S ASSISTANCE AMIDST SEVERE DROUGHT CRISIS

Acting President, Mutale Nalumango has urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to aid the country in dealing with the adverse effects of the drought crisis. In a meeting with IMF Mission Chief for Zambia, Mercedes Martin in Lusaka, Nalumango expressed that Zambia requires around US$900 million to mitigate the crisis. She noted that while there is about 28.3 million Kwacha to support the cause, it may not suffice to sustain the impact of the severe drought.

As per Mrs Nalumango, Zambia has witnessed 84 districts being affected by the drought, with damages being reported continuously. She called for support from the global community in various forms such as safe and clean water, food, health, irrigation, and humanitarian aid for both humans and livestock.

Mrs Nalumango stated that she expects the IMF mission team to assess the crisis and help respond to the humanitarian needs of the people affected. She asserted that the government is committed to cooperating with all stakeholders in society. She acknowledged the need for a better preparation strategy in the future to alleviate crises such as a drought.

Mrs Nalumango appreciated the financial assistance provided by the IMF, emphasizing that Zambia has been facing unpredictable problems, which compromised the country’s plans. She also highlighted the need for a stronger early warning system to prepare for any future natural crises.

IMF Mission Chief for Zambia, Mercedes Martin, expressed deep concern regarding the devastating impact of the drought on the people of Zambia. Ms Martin revealed that the IMF is actively collaborating with bilateral and multilateral partners to explore additional financial resources to support the country.

Emphasizing the urgency of addressing the humanitarian implications of the drought, Ms Martin suggested incorporating it into the revised 2024 budget discussions. She highlighted the distressing fact that this year had witnessed the lowest rainfall in the Southern African region, making Zambia particularly vulnerable to the shocks of climate change.

Reassuringly, Ms Martin affirmed that the drought is only a temporary setback. With enhanced cooperation between the government, stakeholders, and the IMF, she expressed confidence in effectively mitigating its impacts. Furthermore, she underscored the IMF’s optimistic outlook for Zambia’s future, foreseeing stronger prospects for economic growth.

In an effort to mobilize regional assistance, Ms Martin requested a comprehensive report on other countries facing similar challenges. This report will aid in devising a targeted response to address food shortages in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. Accompanying Ms Martin was Eric Lautuer, the IMF Resident Representative.

