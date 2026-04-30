ACTING  SA POLICE MINISTER FIROZ CACHALIA ADMITS “SOLDIERS WON’T FIX CRIME” AS GOVERNMENT DEPLOYS MILITARY INTO HOTSPOT PROVINCES, SPARKING OUTRAGE OVER WHETHER SOUTH AFRICA IS FIGHTING CRIME OR JUST MANAGING A CRISIS

ACTING POLICE MINISTER FIROZ CACHALIA ADMITS “SOLDIERS WON’T FIX CRIME” AS GOVERNMENT DEPLOYS MILITARY INTO HOTSPOT PROVINCES, SPARKING OUTRAGE OVER WHETHER SOUTH AFRICA IS FIGHTING CRIME OR JUST MANAGING A CRISIS





The Acting Police Minister, Professor Firoz Cachalia, has sparked a heated national debate after stating that deploying soldiers to assist police in certain provinces should not be seen as a solution to eliminate crime in South Africa. His remarks come as government continues to roll out military support in high-crime areas, a move many citizens initially welcomed as a strong response to rising violence.





However, Cachalia made it clear that while soldiers may help stabilise situations in the short term, they are not a long-term fix for the country’s deep-rooted crime challenges. According to him, crime in South Africa is driven by complex issues such as unemployment, inequality, and weak systems within law enforcement — problems that cannot simply be solved by putting boots on the ground.





The statement has divided public opinion. Some South Africans agree, saying the military presence is only a temporary show of force that does little to address the real causes of crime. Others are frustrated, arguing that if soldiers are not the answer, then government should explain what the actual plan is — especially as communities continue to live in fear.





Critics say the admission raises serious concerns about whether the state truly has a clear and effective strategy to combat crime. Supporters, on the other hand, believe the minister is being honest about the limits of force and the need for deeper structural reforms.

As crime continues to dominate national conversations, the big question now is whether South Africa is witnessing a genuine strategy to fix the problem — or a series of temporary measures that fail to bring lasting safety to communities.