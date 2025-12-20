ACTIONAID ZAMBIA URGES GOVT TO APPOINT AUDITOR GENERAL.

By Nelson Zulu

ActionAid Zambia Country Director Faides Tembatemba has expressed concern over the over two-year absence of a substantive auditor general, saying it undermines transparency and accountability in the country.

Speaking to Phoenix News in an interview, Ms. Tembatemba notes that while there is an Acting Auditor General, the prolonged period in an acting capacity raises concerns about the institution’s authority and effectiveness.

She has urged government to take this seriously and appoint an auditor general to restore confidence, strengthen accountability, and reinforce institutional authority, adding that Zambia has qualified professionals capable of assuming the role.

Ms. Tembatemba has also criticized local authorities for disregarding findings in the Auditor General’s report, attributing it to the lack of a permanent office holder.

She has emphasized the need to respect the office’s findings, saying delays weaken governance systems.

The current Acting Auditor General Dr. Ron Mwambwa was appointed in September 2023 after Dickson Sichembe’s resignation in July 2023, leaving the country without a substantive Auditor General.

PHOENIX NEWS