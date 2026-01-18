Breaking news



ActionSA and DA call for urgent debate over SANDF’s Iran naval drills



ActionSA and the Democratic Alliance have called for an urgent parliamentary debate following claims that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) defied President Cyril Ramaphosa’s instructions regarding Iran’s participation in recent naval exercises.





The controversy follows the arrival of Chinese, Russian and Iranian warships on South African shores earlier this month for a multinational naval drill.





Reports suggest President Ramaphosa had instructed that Iran’s role be reconsidered or limited, amid diplomatic sensitivities.





Defence Minister Angie Motshekga has since appointed a board of inquiry to investigate whether an order for Iran to withdraw or downgrade its participation was ignored by defence officials.





Both ActionSA and the DA argue the matter raises serious concerns about civilian oversight of the military and South Africa’s foreign policy posture, warning that any breakdown in the chain of command could have significant constitutional and diplomatic implications.