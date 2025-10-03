ACTIVIST WELCOMES APPOINTMENT OF TECHNICAL COMMITTEE ON CONSTITUTION REVIEW





Lusaka… Friday October 3, 2025 – Governance activist Laura Miti has welcomed President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to appoint a Technical Committee to oversee the amendment of the Constitution, saying the move effectively puts Bill 7 to rest.





Ms. Miti described the decision as commendable, noting that the Terms of Reference (ToRs) for the Committee would be critical in shaping the credibility and legitimacy of the process.





She expressed hope that the ToRs would safeguard a process free from executive influence and fully reflective of the will of Zambians.





She further stated that the country needed, for the first time in a long while, a composite Constitution that would not be fragmented by multiple amendments.





According to her, the new process should also address the Bill of Rights, produce a document that protects and advances democracy, and create a respected constitutional order that prioritises the people rather than leaders.





Ms. Miti emphasised the importance of ensuring that every citizen fully enjoys the wealth of the nation and called for a Constitution that is both profound and simple to understand.





She added that her ultimate prayer was for Zambia to obtain a people-driven Constitution so widely respected that no future government would dare to tamper with it, as it would be recognised as belonging to the people themselves.