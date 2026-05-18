ACTOR JONATHAN ROUMIE URGES AMERICA TO STOP THE DOOM SCROLL AND PRAY — OUR GREATEST NEED IS TO TURN BACK TO GOD

JONATHAN ROUMIE URGES AMERICA TO STOP THE DOOM SCROLL AND PRAY — OUR GREATEST NEED IS TO TURN BACK TO GOD





Actor Jonathan Roumie, known for portraying Jesus in The Chosen, delivered a powerful message at the Rededicate 250 event.





“We live in a world that is constantly bombarding us with information, with news, with opinions, with fear, with anger, with division,” Roumie said. “And it’s so easy to get caught up in the doom scroll, isn’t it? Just scrolling, scrolling, scrolling, looking for the next hit of outrage or the next piece of bad news.”





He urged a simple change: “But what if instead of doom scrolling, we stopped… and we prayed? What if we turned off the noise and turned to the One who can actually do something about it?”





Roumie quoted Scripture: “Jesus tells us, ‘Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.’”





“Our greatest need as a nation isn’t found in politics or policy or the next election cycle,” he declared. “Our greatest need is to turn back to God. To humble ourselves, to seek His face, to repent, and to pray. That’s where real change begins. That’s where healing comes from.”





Roumie concluded: “So do as He tells you: Go to Him all you who are weary and burdened, and He will give you rest. Simply stop and pray.”