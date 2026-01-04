🔴 EVENING WIRE | Actors Mobilize Ahead of Archbishop Banda DEC Appearance as Govt Speaks





Political and religious tensions rose sharply on Sunday as opposition leaders, senior Patriotic Front figures, and Catholic faithful converged at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus in Lusaka for prayers ahead of Archbishop Alick Banda’s scheduled appearance before the Drug Enforcement Commission on Monday.





The gathering, framed as a prayer service, doubled as a show of solidarity with the Lusaka Archbishop, who has been summoned by the DEC’s Anti–Money Laundering Investigations Unit in connection with a Zambia Revenue Authority Toyota Hilux allegedly irregularly disposed of during the previous PF administration.





The vehicle was reportedly gifted to Archbishop Banda during that period.



Earlier in the day, the Lusaka Archdiocese issued internal guidance calling on Catholics to attend a solidarity mass at 08:00 hours on Monday before “dutifully reporting” to the DEC offices. The directive, signed by Vicar General Fr Andrew Simpasa, also instructed all parishes in Lusaka to read the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops’ statement at Sunday masses.





The bishops’ statement describes the summons as an attempt to “suppress the Church’s prophetic voice.”



Opposition figures, including PF leaders and allied parties, attended the cathedral prayers, signalling political backing for the Archbishop.





Social media messaging from opposition leaders frame the summon as persecution, with calls for Catholics to escort Archbishop Banda to the DEC gaining traction online, raising concerns of a possible procession.





Government moved quickly to draw firm lines.



Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu addressed journalists, stressing that the DEC’s action was “lawful, routine, and not political.”





He said the summons did not imply guilt and applied to Archbishop Banda strictly “in his personal capacity,” not as a representative of the Catholic Church.



“No one is above the law,” Mwiimbu said, warning that any public gathering or procession not notified to police would contravene the Public Order Act.





The Minister cautioned political actors and clerics against mobilising crowds around a law enforcement process, describing such actions as potentially illegal. He emphasised that Zambia has a long tradition of senior public figures, including Presidents and religious leaders, appearing before investigative agencies without claims of persecution.





He added that police would only provide security to maintain peace and order and would not interfere with prayer meetings.



DEC Director General Nason Banda has also previously warned against turning the summons into a public spectacle, stating that a call-out is a private investigative step intended to allow an individual to explain themselves and conclude a matter.





The DEC lead said the Archbishop’s name emerged from court proceedings linked to illegally disposed state assets and that the vehicle in question is in DEC custody.





As night fell, public opinion remain sharply divided. Supporters of the Archbishop view the summon as an attack on the Catholic Church, while others argue that separating faith from personal accountability is essential to the rule of law. The standoff has placed church–state relations under intense scrutiny, with the risk that Monday’s appearance could test both public order and political restraint.





Government, however, signalled an opening for de-escalation. Minister Mwiimbu disclosed that President Hakainde Hichilema has received a request for dialogue from Catholic bishops and has welcomed engagement, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to dialogue on matters of national interest.





Monday morning is now shaping up as a critical moment. Whether events unfold quietly, as authorities insist, or tip into confrontation will depend on how both political actors and church leaders navigate the fine line between prayer, protest, and the law.



© The People’s Brief | Francine Lilu &: Mwape Nthegwa